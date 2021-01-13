Mymetics Co. (OTCMKTS:MYMX) Short Interest Update

Mymetics Co. (OTCMKTS:MYMX) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 96.5% from the December 15th total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 225,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MYMX stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.07. 79,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,712. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.05. Mymetics has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.10.

Get Mymetics alerts:

Mymetics Company Profile

Mymetics Corporation, a vaccine company, focuses on research and developing vaccines for infectious diseases in Switzerland. The company's product pipeline includes vaccine candidates, such as HIV-1/AIDS, intra nasal influenza, malaria, and chikungunya. It has a collaboration agreement with Texas Biomedical Research Institute; PATH Malaria Vaccine Initiative; the Laboratory of Malaria Immunology and Vaccinology of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases to develop and produce virosome based vaccine formulations for a malaria transmission-blocking vaccine candidate; RSV Corporation for developing the RSV vaccine; and Sanofi Pasteur Biologics, LLC to investigate the immunogenicity of influenza vaccines.

Recommended Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Mymetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mymetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.