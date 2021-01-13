Mymetics Co. (OTCMKTS:MYMX) Short Interest Update

Mymetics Co. (OTCMKTS:MYMX) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 96.5% from the December 15th total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 225,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
MYMX stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.07. 79,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,712. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.05. Mymetics has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.10.
Mymetics Company Profile
