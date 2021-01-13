Short Interest in CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Decreases By 96.9%

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 96.9% from the December 15th total of 94,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CLP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

OTCMKTS:CLPHY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.42. The stock had a trading volume of 50,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,019. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.28 and its 200-day moving average is $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96 and a beta of 0.37. CLP has a one year low of $7.96 and a one year high of $11.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. CLP’s dividend payout ratio is 126.09%.

About CLP

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, wind, hydro, solar, and oil sources. It serves 5.11 million retail customers in Hong Kong and Australia.

