Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Short Interest Down 97.8% in December

Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 97.8% from the December 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Orezone Gold from $1.50 to $2.20 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th.

Get Orezone Gold alerts:

ORZCF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.88. 41,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,090. Orezone Gold has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.73.

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Orezone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orezone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.