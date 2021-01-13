DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Sets New 12-Month High at $40.84

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.84 and last traded at $40.05, with a volume of 9855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on DMTK shares. William Blair started coverage on DermTech in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DermTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DermTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on DermTech in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. DermTech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.73 million, a PE ratio of -24.41 and a beta of 0.60.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 million. DermTech had a negative net margin of 577.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%. As a group, research analysts expect that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott R. Pancoast sold 2,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $28,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $5,900,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,017 shares of company stock worth $278,325. 16.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMTK. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of DermTech in the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Epiq Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DermTech in the fourth quarter worth about $4,703,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its holdings in DermTech by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 250,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 131,849 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in DermTech by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in DermTech by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the period. 46.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

