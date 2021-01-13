Litecoin Plus (LCP) Price Hits $0.0328 on Exchanges

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded down 34.1% against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Plus has a market cap of $90,312.02 and approximately $38.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be bought for about $0.0328 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128,660.70 or 3.72109715 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded up 105.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000225 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00012999 BTC.

ICOBID (ICOB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000029 BTC.

PLNcoin (PLNC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteCoin Ultra (LTCU) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Profile

LCP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

Litecoin Plus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

