Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Trading Down 7.2% This Week

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 13th. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust token can currently be bought for $23.85 or 0.00068982 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market cap of $3.09 million and $84,124.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00028791 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.87 or 0.00112039 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.15 or 0.00259822 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00064161 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00062811 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 129,596 tokens. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.