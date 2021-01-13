Kadena Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.13 Million (KDA)

Kadena (CURRENCY:KDA) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 13th. Over the last seven days, Kadena has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. One Kadena coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000390 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kadena has a total market cap of $8.13 million and $334,028.00 worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kadena alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00028791 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.87 or 0.00112039 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.14 or 0.00260714 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00064161 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00062811 BTC.

Kadena Coin Profile

Kadena was first traded on August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,278,243 coins. The official message board for Kadena is medium.com/kadena-io . Kadena’s official website is kadena.io . Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Kadena Coin Trading

Kadena can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kadena should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kadena using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KDAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Kadena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kadena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.