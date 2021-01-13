YENTEN (YTN) Price Tops $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded 30.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. YENTEN has a market capitalization of $28,114.15 and approximately $28.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YENTEN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, YENTEN has traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get YENTEN alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,696.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,068.73 or 0.03080271 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.33 or 0.00398701 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $475.81 or 0.01371365 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $203.19 or 0.00585636 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.44 or 0.00476829 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003837 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.14 or 0.00337612 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00021060 BTC.

About YENTEN

YENTEN (YTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 24,350,077 coins. YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . YENTEN’s official website is yentencoin.info

Buying and Selling YENTEN

YENTEN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YENTEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YENTEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “YTNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for YENTEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YENTEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.