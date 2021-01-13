Digital Gold (GOLD) Trading Down 12.4% This Week

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. Digital Gold has a market cap of $813,021.68 and approximately $1.13 million worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Gold token can currently be purchased for about $60.09 or 0.00173783 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Digital Gold has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00028791 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.87 or 0.00112039 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.14 or 0.00260714 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00064161 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00062811 BTC.

About Digital Gold

Digital Gold’s total supply is 19,176 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,531 tokens. Digital Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin . The official website for Digital Gold is gold.storage

Buying and Selling Digital Gold

Digital Gold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

