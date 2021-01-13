$0.14 EPS Expected for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CAE’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.15. CAE reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CAE will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CAE.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. CAE had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $528.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.72 million.

CAE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CAE in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on CAE from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CAE from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE CAE traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,456. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 152.84, a PEG ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.74. CAE has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $31.56.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in CAE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in CAE by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of CAE by 3.9% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of CAE in the third quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of CAE during the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. Institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CAE (CAE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.