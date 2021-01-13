TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) will announce $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TechTarget’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.41. TechTarget posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TechTarget.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The information services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $36.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.51 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of TechTarget from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

NASDAQ TTGT traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $67.75. 782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,108. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.28. TechTarget has a 52-week low of $16.82 and a 52-week high of $68.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.92 and a beta of 0.92.

In related news, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $2,920,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 222,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,854,715.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 16.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the third quarter worth $51,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TechTarget in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in TechTarget during the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget in the third quarter valued at $177,000. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

