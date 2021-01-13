Cox Capital Mgt LLC Buys 1,714 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp makes up about 1.6% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 302.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE USB traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,189,961. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $57.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $74.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.94.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

USB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.93.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $116,297.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

