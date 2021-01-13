Insider Selling: Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CFO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total transaction of $104,480.00.

James E. Moylan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 28th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $107,520.00.

On Monday, November 30th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $89,020.00.

On Monday, November 16th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $87,520.00.

On Monday, October 19th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00.

NYSE CIEN traded down $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $53.44. 13,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,913. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $30.58 and a 1-year high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $828.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 294.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,182,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $334,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615,896 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,265,828 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,241,000 after purchasing an additional 404,491 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,233,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,989,000 after purchasing an additional 391,611 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,461,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena during the second quarter valued at $20,929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ciena from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ciena from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.53.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

