Baugh & Associates LLC Decreases Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Baugh & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,836 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,031 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan makes up about 1.8% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 798.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,231,226 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871,657 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 750.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,034,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,420,000 after buying an additional 2,677,845 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 275.5% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,000,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,400 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,011,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $135,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,915,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,901 shares during the last quarter. 55.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.18. 238,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,398,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $22.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.73. The company has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a PE ratio of 304.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on KMI. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

