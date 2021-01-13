Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Shares Sold by Baugh & Associates LLC

Baugh & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 337,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 63,883 shares during the period. Service Properties Trust accounts for 2.8% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $3,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,719,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,523,000 after buying an additional 5,214,045 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 2,709.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 611,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 590,022 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 95.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,031,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after acquiring an additional 504,004 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,182,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,389,000 after acquiring an additional 366,625 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,287,000. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub lowered Service Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Service Properties Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SVC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.27. The company had a trading volume of 7,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,680. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Service Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $24.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.43 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.24.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.22). Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Service Properties Trust will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Harrington sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $202,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Harrington sold 26,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $338,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

