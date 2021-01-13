Bath Savings Trust Co Raises Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises 1.8% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in American Tower were worth $13,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,643,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,955,000 after acquiring an additional 182,104 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 472,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,243,000 after acquiring an additional 222,581 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 8.3% in the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub lowered American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.50.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $348,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,029. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $215.46. 32,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,641,963. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $174.32 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $223.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.91.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 62.61%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

