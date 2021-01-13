Bath Savings Trust Co Buys 20,936 Shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 51.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,936 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF were worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

Get SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA PSK traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.27. 1,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,798. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $44.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.46.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.