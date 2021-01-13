Bath Savings Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 47.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,950 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in Sysco by 92.9% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 40.5% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Several analysts have commented on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sysco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.56.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $2,801,938.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,757,817.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 76,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $5,477,804.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $345,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,824,455 shares of company stock valued at $205,117,127 over the last 90 days. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SYY traded down $1.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.67. 19,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,140,677. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $85.02. The stock has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 202.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Sysco had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Further Reading: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.