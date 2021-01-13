Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,419 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.7% during the third quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.96.

Shares of XOM traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.32. 839,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,478,699. The company has a market cap of $204.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $69.87.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.