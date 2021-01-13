Bath Savings Trust Co Buys 519 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,686 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 1.2% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,281 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $3,870,000. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 49,869 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,701,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. 57.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCD traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,997,939. The company’s 50-day moving average is $213.15 and its 200-day moving average is $210.72. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $231.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Truist cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.26.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,442.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

