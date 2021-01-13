Bath Savings Trust Co Decreases Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Bath Savings Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 73.0% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 98.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HON shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $178.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. HSBC lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.06.

NYSE:HON traded down $1.96 on Wednesday, reaching $206.92. 33,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,572,526. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $145.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $216.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.57.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $419,793.46. In the last three months, insiders acquired 792,949 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,475. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

