Lightstreams Price Hits $0.0209 on Top Exchanges (PHT)

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. Over the last week, Lightstreams has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar. Lightstreams has a market capitalization of $960,285.39 and approximately $5,575.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightstreams coin can currently be purchased for $0.0209 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00043588 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005956 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.49 or 0.00396160 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00042821 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,502.30 or 0.04328686 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00013637 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Lightstreams Profile

Lightstreams (CRYPTO:PHT) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,051,116 coins. Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightstreams’ official website is lightstreams.io . The official message board for Lightstreams is medium.com/lightstreams

Buying and Selling Lightstreams

Lightstreams can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightstreams should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightstreams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

