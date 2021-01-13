Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, December 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.126 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, February 1st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. This is an increase from Enel’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.09.
Shares of OTCMKTS ENLAY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,514,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,078. The company has a market capitalization of $109.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.26. Enel has a 1 year low of $5.69 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.
Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter. Enel had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 6.02%.
About Enel
Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.
