Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, December 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.126 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, February 1st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. This is an increase from Enel’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.09.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENLAY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,514,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,078. The company has a market capitalization of $109.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.26. Enel has a 1 year low of $5.69 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter. Enel had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 6.02%.

ENLAY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Tuesday. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. HSBC upgraded Enel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Enel

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

