Hegic (HEGIC) Price Hits $0.24

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded up 18.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. Hegic has a total market capitalization of $77.28 million and $3.00 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hegic token can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000705 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hegic has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hegic alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002888 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00028570 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00112069 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.17 or 0.00260438 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00062749 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00062817 BTC.

About Hegic

Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,503,899 tokens. The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic . The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co

Hegic Token Trading

Hegic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hegic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hegic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HEGICUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Hegic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hegic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.