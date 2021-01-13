Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $696,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Central Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,546,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,017 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 103,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,936,000 after purchasing an additional 27,691 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 189,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,042,000 after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 710,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,380,000 after purchasing an additional 9,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,205,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,463,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Insiders have sold a total of 21,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,813 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JPM. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Independent Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.51.

NYSE:JPM opened at $140.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.29 and a 200-day moving average of $106.40. The company has a market capitalization of $427.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.22. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

