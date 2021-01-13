Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $925,000 Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,003 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,480 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 191.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 53.4% during the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ opened at $57.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.74 and a 200-day moving average of $58.63. The company has a market capitalization of $236.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.