Analysts Issue Forecasts for NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:NBSE)

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.87) per share for the year.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NBSE. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NeuBase Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

Shares of NeuBase Therapeutics stock opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.10. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $11.78.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 3,931.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $50,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $93,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders.

