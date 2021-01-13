Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Short Interest Update

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 475,700 shares, a growth of 1,040.8% from the December 15th total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 363,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

CIOXY stock opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.77. Cielo has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Cielo had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $536.35 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cielo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th.

Cielo Company Profile

Cielo SA, through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil. The company is involved in the provision of services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point of sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

