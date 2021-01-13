Lombard Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVARF) Short Interest Up 960.0% in December

Lombard Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVARF) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 960.0% from the December 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EVARF opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. Lombard Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01.

About Lombard Medical

Lombard Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets endovascular stent-grafts for the repair of aortic aneurysms in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company's principal product is Aorfix, which is an endovascular stent-graft for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms (AAAs) with angulation at the neck of the aneurysm of up to 90 degrees.

