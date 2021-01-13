Hudson Executive Investment (OTCMKTS:HECCU) Trading 7.4% Higher

Shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECCU) traded up 7.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.50 and last traded at $12.29. 185,171 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the average session volume of 78,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.44.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.94.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment in the second quarter worth about $20,401,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hudson Executive Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,341,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hudson Executive Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,200,000. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its holdings in Hudson Executive Investment by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 557,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after buying an additional 89,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Hudson Executive Investment by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 310,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after buying an additional 110,887 shares during the last quarter.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

