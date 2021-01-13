Emmerson PLC (EML.L) (LON:EML) Shares Gap Down to $7.30

Shares of Emmerson PLC (EML.L) (LON:EML) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.30, but opened at $7.05. Emmerson PLC (EML.L) shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 1,172,136 shares.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4.61. The company has a market cap of £52.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.00.

About Emmerson PLC (EML.L) (LON:EML)

Emmerson PLC engages in the exploration, development, and exploitation of a potash development project. Its principal property is the Khemisset Potash project located in northern Morocco. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

