Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 332,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Nascent Biotech stock opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.07. Nascent Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.35.

About Nascent Biotech

Nascent Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It is developing Pritumumab, a monoclonal antibody to treat patients with brain cancer malignancies, such as glioblastoma and malignant astrocytoma, as well as lung and breast cancer metastases to the brain; and pancreatic cancer.

