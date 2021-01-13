Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) Short Interest Up 1,000.0% in December

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $631,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PSCC opened at $89.79 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $92.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.62 and its 200-day moving average is $82.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.526 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

