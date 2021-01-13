iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stock Holdings Increased by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 52.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,430 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 0.6% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $8,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Motco raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 62.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 67.8% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000.

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $116.43 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.27.

