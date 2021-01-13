Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,834 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.4% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 218,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,264,000 after purchasing an additional 21,914 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24,564.2% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 33,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 33,653 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 34,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after buying an additional 9,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IEF opened at $117.99 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.98 and a 52 week high of $123.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.23.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

