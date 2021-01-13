Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 14,834 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,834 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,541,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,503,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526,416 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,637,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,103,000 after purchasing an additional 445,041 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,452,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,812,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.0% during the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,292,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,413,000 after buying an additional 320,659 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEF opened at $117.99 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.98 and a fifty-two week high of $123.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.23.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

