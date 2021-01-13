OPG Power Ventures Plc (OPG.L) (LON:OPG) Shares Gap Down to $16.00

OPG Power Ventures Plc (OPG.L) (LON:OPG)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.00, but opened at $15.40. OPG Power Ventures Plc (OPG.L) shares last traded at $14.02, with a volume of 199,325 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 13.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.50. The firm has a market cap of £60.11 million and a P/E ratio of 5.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.32.

OPG Power Ventures Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, operates, and maintains private sector power projects in India. It operates thermal and solar power plants. The company primarily sells electric power to public sector undertakings and heavy industrial companies. OPG Power Ventures Plc was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Chennai, India.

