CMC Markets plc (CMCX.L) (LON:CMCX) Shares Gap Down to $417.00

CMC Markets plc (CMCX.L) (LON:CMCX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $417.00, but opened at $398.50. CMC Markets plc (CMCX.L) shares last traded at $412.35, with a volume of 112,534 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCX. Shore Capital cut shares of CMC Markets plc (CMCX.L) to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of CMC Markets plc (CMCX.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 326 ($4.26) price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMC Markets plc (CMCX.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 291 ($3.80).

The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 390.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 346.10. The company has a market cap of £1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 7.06.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 26th were paid a dividend of GBX 9.20 ($0.12) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 26th. CMC Markets plc (CMCX.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.84%.

In related news, insider David Fineberg sold 253,857 shares of CMC Markets plc (CMCX.L) stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 390 ($5.10), for a total transaction of £990,042.30 ($1,293,496.60).

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

