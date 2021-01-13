Northern Bear PLC (NTBR.L) (LON:NTBR) Shares Gap Up to $50.50

Northern Bear PLC (NTBR.L) (LON:NTBR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.50, but opened at $52.50. Northern Bear PLC (NTBR.L) shares last traded at $54.45, with a volume of 91 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £10.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 49.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 52.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95.

About Northern Bear PLC (NTBR.L) (LON:NTBR)

Northern Bear PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides building and support services to local authorities, housing associations, NHS trusts, universities, construction companies, and national house builders in Northern England. It operates through three segments: Roofing Activities, Materials Handling Activities, and Building Services Activities.

