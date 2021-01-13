Clinigen Group plc (CLIN.L) (LON:CLIN) Shares Gap Up to $694.00

Clinigen Group plc (CLIN.L) (LON:CLIN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $694.00, but opened at $722.50. Clinigen Group plc (CLIN.L) shares last traded at $699.50, with a volume of 123,151 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CLIN shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 820 ($10.71) target price on shares of Clinigen Group plc (CLIN.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 820 ($10.71) price objective on shares of Clinigen Group plc (CLIN.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £934.53 million and a P/E ratio of 68.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 666.77 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 677.37.

In related news, insider Ian James Nicholson acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 604 ($7.89) per share, with a total value of £12,080 ($15,782.60).

About Clinigen Group plc (CLIN.L) (LON:CLIN)

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines.

