Cambria Automobiles plc (CAMB.L) (LON:CAMB) Shares Gap Up to $55.00

Cambria Automobiles plc (CAMB.L) (LON:CAMB) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $55.00, but opened at $57.50. Cambria Automobiles plc (CAMB.L) shares last traded at $56.00, with a volume of 1,500 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.83, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 58.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 52.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £56.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83.

About Cambria Automobiles plc (CAMB.L) (LON:CAMB)

Cambria Automobiles plc operates as a retailer of new and used cars, commercial vehicles, and motorbikes in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products under the Doves, Grange, Dees, Invicta, Motorparks, and Pure Triumph brands. It also provides accident repair facilities for its customers through its accident repair centre in Kent or through sub-contract to other accident repair centers; and supplies parts on behalf of manufacturer brands, as well as to other car dealers, independent traders, and repairers.

