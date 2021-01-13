eBay Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $3.35 Per Share (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of eBay in a research report issued on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill expects that the e-commerce company will earn $3.35 per share for the year.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EBAY. ValuEngine lowered shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.64.

EBAY opened at $56.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.26. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $104,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,948 shares in the company, valued at $697,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $266,749.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,454.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,052 shares of company stock valued at $654,339 over the last 90 days. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 70.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth $27,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 392.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 739 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

