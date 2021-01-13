Short Interest in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Rises By 160.7%

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 752,200 shares, an increase of 160.7% from the December 15th total of 288,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 775,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 23,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 106.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 38,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period.

LMBS opened at $51.51 on Wednesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $52.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.57.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th.

