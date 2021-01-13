Synairgen plc (SNG.L) (LON:SNG) Shares Gap Up to $154.00

Synairgen plc (SNG.L) (LON:SNG) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $154.00, but opened at $168.00. Synairgen plc (SNG.L) shares last traded at $172.90, with a volume of 7,600,925 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 119.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 149.41. The firm has a market cap of £333.16 million and a P/E ratio of -30.20.

Synairgen plc discovers and develops drugs for respiratory diseases. It develops inhaled interferon beta (IFN-Ã), which is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment of asthma caused by the common cold and flu; IFN-Ã that is in Phase-II clinical trial for the treatment or prevention of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease exacerbations caused by the common cold and flu; and LOXL2 inhibitor, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases.

