Carclo plc (CAR.L) (LON:CAR) Shares Gap Up to $19.53

Shares of Carclo plc (CAR.L) (LON:CAR) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.53, but opened at $20.50. Carclo plc (CAR.L) shares last traded at $19.30, with a volume of 106,268 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £14.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 15.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 14.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 534.49.

Get Carclo plc (CAR.L) alerts:

In other news, insider Nick Sanders bought 298,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of £50,669.69 ($66,200.27).

Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures fine tolerance injection molded plastic parts. It operates through three segments: Technical Plastics, LED Technologies, and Aerospace. The Technical Plastics segment manufactures and supplies fine tolerance and injection molded plastic components for use in the medical, optical, and electronic products.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Carclo plc (CAR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carclo plc (CAR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.