Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) Short Interest Update

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,200 shares, an increase of 168.0% from the December 15th total of 48,200 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 360,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Creative Realities in the 2nd quarter valued at $547,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Creative Realities in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Creative Realities by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 9,879 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Creative Realities alerts:

Shares of CREX stock opened at $1.44 on Wednesday. Creative Realities has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $5.98. The stock has a market cap of $15.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 4.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.11.

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Creative Realities had a negative net margin of 84.47% and a negative return on equity of 85.89%. The business had revenue of $5.11 million for the quarter.

About Creative Realities

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations in the United States and Canada. The company's technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Realities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Realities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.