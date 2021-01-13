FUTURAX Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (FTXT)

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 13th. One FUTURAX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FUTURAX has a market cap of $9,422.03 and approximately $1,609.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004944 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00051882 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001673 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000041 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 953.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00021365 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002732 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002788 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

FUTURAX Coin Profile

FUTURAX is a coin. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 coins and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 coins. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FUTURAX is www.futurax.global

FUTURAX Coin Trading

FUTURAX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUTURAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUTURAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

