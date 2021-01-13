Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Broadmark Realty Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Broadmark Realty Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 83.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Broadmark Realty Capital to earn $0.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.7%.

Shares of BRMK stock opened at $10.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.19. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $12.81.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 52.94%. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Luebbers sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BRMK. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

