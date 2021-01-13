ERC20 (ERC20) Price Up 19.2% This Week

ERC20 (CURRENCY:ERC20) traded up 13.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. One ERC20 token can now be bought for $0.0112 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ERC20 has traded up 19.2% against the US dollar. ERC20 has a market cap of $12.60 million and $39,866.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00043859 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005950 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.66 or 0.00402072 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00043582 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,512.21 or 0.04384908 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00013614 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,126,570,972 tokens. ERC20’s official website is belance.io . ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project and its Facebook page is accessible here

ERC20 Token Trading

ERC20 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

