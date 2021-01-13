LocalCoinSwap Trading 11.1% Lower Over Last Week (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 13th. During the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0155 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a market cap of $805,812.56 and $3,512.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LocalCoinSwap alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004944 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00051882 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001673 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000041 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 953.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00021365 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002732 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002788 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap (CRYPTO:LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 71,092,902 coins and its circulating supply is 51,880,126 coins. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

LocalCoinSwap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LCSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for LocalCoinSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LocalCoinSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.